Helping artists in Doncaster flourish in the community

A pioneering programme to help artists in Doncaster to grow and flourish, has been launched by national arts charity, East Street Arts.

East Street Arts and its partners are inviting artist collaboratives, groups and spaces in Doncaster to apply to be part of Guild, a pioneering four-year partnership programme.

Funded by Arts Council England’s Sector Support Organisation programme, Guild will explore new approaches to business modelling for art groups to help them become a more integrated part of their communities and to support their impact on political and social environments.

Working with artists, the programme will seek to address the challenges they face such as limited funding, resource and their tendency to experience burnout.

The University of Salford has now joined the Guild programme partners – East Street Arts, a-n Artists Information Company, Key Fund, University of Leeds and Stockholm Institute for the Environment – who will all work together to use their knowledge, reach, networks and influence.

The bespoke support could include developing a business plan, securing funds for physical and organisational development, devising strategies and action plans to integrate the groups firmly in their localities, and developing networks and contacts outside of the arts sector. There will be a series of master classes, networking opportunities, mentoring and research trips.

For more information on the programme and to apply visit the East Street Arts www.eaststreetarts.org.uk/apply-to-guild website.

East Street Arts currently manages two studios at Portland Place in Doncaster through its temporary spaces programme.

For more information about the Guild programme and to be apply, go to: www.eaststreetarts.org.uk or guild@esamail.org.uk email address.