Haxey Tennis Club on recruitment trail

A successful tennis club in Haxey is on the recruitment trail and is urging more members to join as it approaches its winter season.

The second team from Haxey Tennis Club has just secured top spot in the third division of the Gainsborough Evening League and all teams at the club are looking to bolster numbers to make it even more successful.

Club member Rick Carter said the tennis club was formed shortly after Haxey playing field was first established in 1964 so has been in existence for more than 50 years and is a small, friendly club with two floodlit courts in Haxey Playing Field on Haxey Lane.

The club has a current membership of 75 with a number of family memberships and a wide range of age groups from juniors right through to some of the Seniors who have been members of the club for a number of years. The club is open to non-members but annual membership is extremely reasonably priced with discounted rates for juniors, seniors and families and welcomes players of all standards and abilities.The club is also offering half price membership to any new members joining in September or October. So, what are you waiting for, a membership form is waiting for you to complete on our website ( see below).

On the playing side, the club has had 2 mid-week teams in the Gainsborough Evening Tennis League this season but it is hoped to have 3 teams competing in 2019. This season Haxey 1 finished 5th in Division 1 and Haxey 2 were champions of division 3 thereby winning promotion to division 2 next season.

During the Summer, we have weekly member club nights, (Mondays and Fridays) and ladies tennis on Sunday mornings all year round. The Winter doesn’t stop us playing either as the keenest ones go to Messingham near Scunthorpe to play in the bubble at Grange Park even in freezing temperatures !

‘Rusty Rackets’ sessions aimed at beginners and returners are held weekly throughout the Summer on Tuesday afternoons and Friendly American Tournaments are also organised during the year for members and non-members to take part in a not too competitive but enjoyable way. We also offer very high quality coaching for adults, juniors and children delivered by Head Coach, John Willis. Call 0777 1828727.