Harewood and Tickhill walking with Doncaster Ramblers

This week we have two walks. The first around Harewood and the second a Tickhill figure of eight.

Three dozen of us met in a rather crowded car park above East Keswick on a drizzly morning – but with a good forecast.

Walking around Harewood with the Doncaster Ramblers

After an introduction we were on our way down through the pretty village of East Keswick and onto the Leeds Country Way. By now blue skies were appearing as promised and these heralded our arrival through the entrance into Harewood House grounds.

Having already been treated to the sweet song of the skylark and the oystercatchers' burblings, we were captivated by the flying displays of red kites as they wheeled above us. We made our way around the west side of the main buildings and lake to our lunchtime stop at the Harewood Arms in the village.

Having already completed more than seven miles, the afternoon was a shorter stretch down to the River Wharf and a pleasant stroll beside the river along the Ebor Way. There we spotted unusual seed pods that were in fact mango kernels and the "spot the kite" photograph above Wharfedale may keep you busy.

As an aside, Rambling isn’t just about walking, the great outdoors, health, well-being, and a shared experience, it’s much more.

Doncaster Ramblers take a walk around Tickhill

Doncaster Rambler’s Tickhill Figure-of-Eight

A record number of 51 ramblers met on this crisp, bright morning in the centre of Tickhill, by the Butter Cross ( which was put up in 1777 in the marketplace in an attempt to revive the weekly market, but this ceased in the 1790s).

After an initial introduction and some historical facts about the village, we took a westerly direction towards the remains of Maltby Mine, passing bushes full of hazel catkins - a sure sign that Spring is on its way.

En-route we passed a memorial to the miners who lost their lives in an explosion directly under our feet . We began to circle back and followed Stump Cross Lane where David explained the complex process by which the footpath had been re-established for use by the public.

Doncaster Ramblers take a walk around Tickhill

We arrived back in Tickhill from the south by way of the mill pond and castle where interpretive boards provided interesting background information.

There was a choice of a pub (the most welcoming Scarborough Arms or several cafes which was helpful, given the large number of walkers)..

After rest and refreshments 44 of us emerged for the shorter afternoon section to be met by greyer skies but thankfully the forecasted rain held off.

We followed an easterly circuit crossing over the A1M and returning alongside the juvenile River Torne.

Thanks Peter for planning and leading the walk and Rob for his usual efficient back-marking.

As a point of interest on this walk Tickhill is always worth a visit with its many shops, bars, café’s and other amenities. It has a rich history going back to Norman times, and an iconic castle ruin (sadly not open to the public) St Leonard's Hospital built in the Middle Ages still remains, as does St Mary's Church.

For more information about the Doncaster Ramblers and future activity please visit our home page and download a full copy of our walk programme by visiting www.doncasterramblers.org.uk/walks/walks-programme-printed-version website.

And follow us on www.facebook.com/doncasterramblers Facebook site.