Guns ‘n’ Roses legend Slash is coming to Doncaster

Rock legend Slash has announced he is coming to Doncaster in the New Year.

The iconic Guns ‘n’ Roses guitar star will appear at The Dome on February 19, it has been announced this morning.

The rock and roll legend will star at the show, featuring Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators.

Instantly recognisable thanks to his top hat and shades, he is best known for his years as a member of the classic lineup of one the world biggest rock bands and for playing guitar on anthems such as Paradise City, Sweet Child O’ Mine and Welcome To The Jungle.

The 53-year-old, whose real name is Saul Hudson, also created his own solo project Slash's Snakepit as well as co-founding the supergroup Velvet Revolver, which re-established him as a mainstream performer in the mid to late 2000s.

He is considered one of the best guitarists of all time and his solo on Guns ‘n’ Roses classic November Rain was named one of the best solos of all time while his riff on Sweet Child O’ Mine was named number one riff of all time.

In 2012, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Guns N' Roses' classic line-up.

A Dome spokesman said: “This is going to be one hell of a night so book early to avoid disappointment.”

Tickets go on sale on September 19.