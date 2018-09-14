Glittering ball at hospice invite

Guests are invited to dig out their party dresses and put their best feet forward for the Lindsey Lodge first ever charity ball in November.

Tickets for the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Winter Ball on November 17 are now on sale, and the event promises an opportunity to dress to impress for a glittering evening of fine food and live entertainment in a red carpet setting at The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Lindsey Lodge Hospice chief executive, Karen Griffiths, said: “We’re delighted to be offering our Winter Ball as a new flagship event in our fundraising calendar.”

She added: “Not only will this offer a perfect opportunity for people to enjoy a great night out; our guests will also be helping to raise vital funds to help Lindsey Lodge Hospice continue to support local patients and their families who are living with a life limiting illness.” Visit www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk, emailllh.enquires@nhs.net or call the Lindsey Lodge Hospice Fundraising Team on 01724 270835 for more information on the event and about Lindsey Lodge.