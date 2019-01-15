Get support to quit smoking habit is urged by North Lincolnshire Council

North Lincolnshire Council is urging smokers to cut it out in a drive to kick the smoking habit for the New Year.

The council and the Healthy Lifestyle Service say stopping smoking is one of the best things you can do for your health and it may be easier than you think with the right support.

North Lincolnshire Council is encouraging smokers to quit the habit

They say not only will stopping smoking improve your health and that of your family, it will save you money. They add that a 20 a day smoker will save nearly £250 a month and if you stop smoking for good this could mean a saving of around £3,000 a year.

Cabinet member for adults, health and wellbeing, Coun Richard Hannigan, said: “We’re encouraging people who smoke to get help with stopping smoking and improve their health this New Year. Smoking doesn’t just affect the people who smoke, second hand smoke is harmful to others, especially children. By quitting, you will also be protecting your loved ones.”

North Lincolnshire Healthy Lifestyle Service can offer free support for people aged 16 and over living in North Lincolnshire. The six week course includes behavioural support, carbon monoxide (CO) readings, information on nicotine replacement therapies for those eligible and guidance for use, support with withdrawal symptoms and coping strategies and people can refer themselves to the service or be referred by other agencies.

Based at Scunthorpe Central on Carlton Street in Scunthorpe, the service can offer appointments between 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and 9am to noon on Saturdays across North Lincolnshire.

The service can be accessed in a range of places such as leisure centres, wellbeing hubs, children’s centres and some GP surgeries. As well as stop smoking support, the Healthy Lifestyle Service can support people in many other ways.

If you would like more information on the Healthy Lifestyle Service and the support available, email nlc.healthylifestyles@nhs.net or call 01724 298212.