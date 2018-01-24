Get creative and learn new skills at new Isle workshops

Dust off those dancing shoes and get creative with a series of workshops in the Isle this month.

Dance group Street Beat has received National Lottery funding for a community project called Isle Try It.

The project’s aim is to enable people in this rural community to be able to trial new activities locally.

Street Beat director Kim Oakley explained: “We will be running various sessions throughout 2018. Sessions will include dance, fitness, computer skills, music editing, healthy eating, parkour, creative writing, acro, parent and baby classes, sound and lighting. We are open to suggestions and want the community to have a say in what we put on - email streetbeatdance@live.co.uk to give any suggestions.”

The first five sessions will start week commencing February 19 for six weeks and includes - Photoshop for beginners, a basic introduction to digital imagery, Belton Church Hall, Tuesdays 1-2pm; Contemporary Dance, improve dance technique and enhance understanding of the style, Epworth Thurlow, Tuesdays 6-6.45pm; Ballroom, watch the TV shows and want to have a go, now’s your chance, Epworth Thurlow, Tuesdays, 6.45-7.30pm; Dancercise, adult fitness to 90s tunes, Epworth Thurlow, Tuesdays 7.30-8.30pm; Creative Dance, explore your creativity, with an opportunity to showcase your work, Epworth Youth Club, Fridays 5-6pm. Sessions are £2 and should be booked in advance.

Also, auditions for Street Beat’s next show, Hairspray, take place on February 7, 6-8pm at Belton Public Hall. Further details from streetbeatdance@live.co.uk or 07808070300.