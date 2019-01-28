Funeral service for former flying ace from Eastoft

A former Second World War pilot and well-known member of the Eastoft community has died at the age of 98.

Peter Johnson DFC, was a WWII Lancaster pilot when he was aged just 23 and he served alongside fellow airmen and crew of 101 Squadron Ludford Magna. Peter had lived at Eastoft since the 1950’s and for 15 years he and his late wife owned the famous River Don pub.

101 Squadron Ludford Magna - the squadron of Peter Johnson DFC, from Eastoft, who has died aged 98

The funeral service of Peter Johnson DFC took place on Friday January 25 at Eastoft Church.

Peter A F Johnson DFC joined 101 Squadron on May 23, 1943 with his crew from 1656 Heavy Conversion Unit RAF Lindholme and began his operational career flying from Holme on Spalding Moor Yorkshire with a trip to Essen four days later on the night of May 27, 1943.

The squadron was then moved from Yorkshire to Lincolnshire to the newly opened base of RAF Ludford Magna, on June 15, 1943 and Peter was the first pilot to land a Lancaster from the squadron. 101 remained the only operational bomber squadron to fly from 'Ludford Magna' during WWII.

Rapidly gaining promotion to warrant officer, Peter and his crew completed a total of 27 operations over occupied western Europe and were tour expired in November 1943 after a final trip to Leipzig on November 20.

Peter was duly commissioned and he was also awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross which was announced in the London Gazette on January 21, 1944.