Fundraising appeal launched after popular Doncaster restaurant is gutted by fire

Fans of a popular restaurant in Doncaster have rallied round to help the owners get back on their feet after it was gutted by fire.

Flames tore through Nur Indian Restaurant in Edlington on Thursday night and the ‘devastated’ owners have said the damage is so bad they do not know when they will be able to reopen.

NUR Indian Restaurant in Edlington, Doncaster (pic: Google)

A customer of the establishment on Edlington Lane, which has been open since 2008, has launched a fundraising page to help cover some of the costs.

READ MORE: Sheffield dad-of-two killed himself on Benidorm stag do, inquest hears

Billie-Jade Kendell, who set up the gofundme page, wrote: “I can’t imagine how devastated the owners must be and thought we could band together as a community and help them out in their time of need.

“Nur has been around for over 10 years and has many loyal customers and friends who I’m sure will be missing having a good night out in there.

“The owners are such lovely people and so friendly. Let’s help them out when they need it the most.”

READ MORE: Prison visitors banned in Doncaster after positive drugs tests

Posting on their Facebook page, the owners said: “The blessing is that nobody was hurt as a result of the fire. We are thankful for that.

“We don't know how things are going to turn out at the moment but we will certainly not be able to re-open in the near future and we are devastated that we are unable to provide our dishes for our many friends and valued customers. Apologies if you have a table booked tonight, or in the next few weeks.

“We hope to keep everyone informed on Facebook about progress in the future. For now though, love to you all from the Nur team and thank you for your understanding.”

READ MORE: Grammar school headteacher tells police he can name the drug dealers who target pupils

To donate, visit the gofundme page here.