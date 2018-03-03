From tractor driving to Miss Lincoln beauty queen title

It was a dream come true when a sixth form student from North Lincolnshire won over judges to gain first place in a beauty contest.

Hill House School sixth former Milly Everatt is celebrating after recently being crowned ‘Miss Lincoln 2018’.

On her way to the Miss Lincoln title the North Lincolnshire beauty beat off competition from 16 other contestants to secure her a place in the semi-finals of Miss England.

Milly, of Eastoft, was inspired to enter the competition after watching her older sister do the same and Milly said: “It’s the dream to win the overall Miss England crown and I will give it my best shot.”

As well as ‘Miss Lincoln’, Milly also received the ‘Top Model’ and ‘Miss Charity’ titles after raising a fabulous £560 through bake sales.

The hard work does not stop there; as part of her new role, Milly has been tasked with raising money for ‘Beauty with a Purpose’, a charity that helps disadvantaged children across the world, and she is already busy planning fundraising events including a tractor run, afternoon teas and a sky dive.

The glamour of the competition is worlds away from her life at home where she can often be found driving tractors and helping out on her Dad’s farm as well as studying hard for her upcoming A Levels at Hill House School.

The semi-finals take place on Saturday July 3 and Milly is currently preparing for the ‘Eco Round’, producing an outfit using recycled materials.