Free tickets for Doncaster tourist attraction

A wealthy benefactor has stumped up cash to pay for 1,000 free children's tickets for a Doncaster visitor attraction.

The tickets for the Victoria Cross Trust's Ashworth Barrack's museum, in Balby, will be given out at Doncaster Tourist Information Centre, and the youngsters will have to be accompanied by a paying adult.

The Ashworth Barracks museum is in the former Cedar School building on Cedar Road, and contains military history exhibits documenting the history of winners of the Victoria Cross, Britain's highest medal for military bravery.

Victoria Cross Trust chairman, Gary Stapleton, said: "It's not for school groups, it is for children in the borough generally. We already arrange visits from school groups.

"The idea is the children and their parents taking an interest in their education.

"There are 1,000 tickets for the children, but the adults will still have to pay.

"The person who has put the money up for this wants to be anonymous. They are interested in young people being educated in military history, and have great respect for people who have served their country."

The Trust which runs the museum restores the graves of Victoria Cross Trust recipients whose headstones are not in the care of the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Since setting up their museum in Doncaster the charity has also worked to educate the public about the medal winners' lives and why they were awarded their medals.

Its collection includes military vehicles, uniforms and de-commisioned wartime weapons. Visits allow people to be hands on with exhibits, and are accompanied by former service personnel as guides.