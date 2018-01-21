Former North Lindsey College student fulfils plans

A former North Lindsey College student has fulfilled his dream to care for animals in a veterinary surgery full time.

Animal enthusiast Ryan Yarrow, 21, has qualified as a veterinary nurse.

After leaving St Bede’s Catholic Voluntary Academy in 2012, Ryan was unsure of what career path he was going to take. He enrolled on a Level 3 Diploma in Animal Care and settled straight away, supporting his dream to pursue a career working with animals.

Ryan excelled on his course and completed the Extended Diploma at North Lindsey College before progressing onto University at the Pershore College in Worcestershire. He said he had a passion to work with animals and added: “The course and teaching staff were invaluable and encouraged me to pursue my education through attending university in order to achieve my qualification to become a veterinary nurse.”

Ryan is now working at Ashby Road Veterinary Surgery and furthering his career working with animals.