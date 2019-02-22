Former Doncaster social worker raising vital funds with bungee jump challenge

A former Doncaster and Sheffield daredevil social worker will plummet 160 feet in a fundraising bungee jump for Buttle UK.

Buttle UK gives support and relief to those in need through grant aid and Andrew Cliffe will raise funds to help children and young people across the UK who are in poverty or in vulnerable circumstances.

Andrew is embarking on a series of charity challenges in 2019, starting on the March 2 – his first event is a bungee jump at Cliff Lakes Water Park, Tamworth. He’ll be jumping from a mobile crange, 160 foot in the air. The event is being organised by the UK Bungee Club.

Andrew csaid: “I am not a fan of heights, so jumping from a crane is not my idea of fun, but it’ll certainly be an experience.”

Andrew added: “When working as a social worker, I saw the difference a grant could make to a family’s life, the vast majority of us take things for granted some children in the UK do not have a bed to sleep on.”

Andrew is hoping to raise £5,000 by the end of 2019. You can sponsor him by going to www.readyforbuttle.co.uk and click on the donate link – you can pledge whatever you wish as every pound can make a real difference.

Andrew has been fortunate enough to secure a place on the Simply Health Great North Run in September ( half a marathon) but needs to start training for this. He also is running the tough runner- Down The Wyre ( 10 km) in May. Whilst Andrew has not booked any other events yet he is hoping to very soon. As Buttle UK has grown, so has its capacity to make positive change.