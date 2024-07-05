Yorkshire is a beautiful, historic region which many choose to visit for a UK stay-cation - and some are lucky enough to live there.

It is home to many incredible bars and restaurants, so it can be difficult to pick the ideal place to visit.

Diners on restaurant review website Open Table have spoken, and chosen their top restaurants in Yorkshire based on the overall quality, food, service, ambience and value. These establishments all hold a Diners’ Choice Award.

Here are 15 of the top-rated restaurants in Yorkshire, according to OpenTable reviews.

1 . Legacy at The Grand, York Legacy at the Grand, York, has a 5* rating from 101 reviews. OpenTable says: "Head Chef Ahmed Abdalla implements modern cooking methods across all courses of the locally grown and sourced tasting menus." | National World Photo Sales

2 . Wood Fire Dine Leeds based Wood Fire Dine, which is located on Commercial Street in Rothwell has a 4.9* rating from 448 reviews. OpenTable says: “An artisan pizzeria based in Yorkshire with bar area Vespers. Owned by award winning Chef Mark Baber Pizza chef of the year 2019 & Finalist for 2021.” | National World Photo Sales

3 . Bench Located in Sheffield, Bench has a 4.9* rating from 387 reviews. OpenTable says: “A neighbourhood hangout with communal bistro-style dining serving seasonal dishes alongside cocktails, natural wine and beer.” | Google Photo Sales

4 . Gianni’s Brio Ristorante Harrogate restaurant Gianni’s Brio Ristorante has a 4.8* rating from 307 reviews. OpenTable says: “Gianni's Brio offers an authentic slice of Italy with a splash of flair.” | Google Photo Sales