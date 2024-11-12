Yorkshire is packed full of beautiful places visit with many historical landmarks and scenery to enjoy.
When it comes to food, the region is also a fantastic spot for a traditional meal of fish and chips, boasting popular and award-winning chippies along the coast and even further inland.
Here are 10 of the best places in Yorkshire to visit for fish and chips, and our suggestions for where to pick up a chippy tea.
1. Whitby
A trip to this popular tourist destination isn't complete without fish and chips. There's plenty to choose from in this seaside town, including multi-award winning Trenchers on New Quay Road, which has been serving fish and chips and seafood since 1980. Family-run Hadley's on Bridge Street and Magpie Cafe on Pier Road are also well worth a visit. | SeanPavonePhoto - stock.adobe.com
2. Scarborough
With sandy bay beaches and wonderful family attractions, Scarborough has many fantastic chippies to choose from - including North Bay Fisheries in Columbus Ravine and the Lifeboat Fish Bar on Eastborough, the town's top-rated chippy on Tripadvisor. | Duncan - stock.adobe.com
3. Hornsea
Hornsea is another beautiful seaside town with a rich history. It also has plenty of amazing fish and chip shops to visit including the award-winning Whiteheads Fish and Chips, on The Greenway, which won a Fish and Chip Award 2024. Another great spot is Lily’s Fish and Chips in Newbegin, which is highly rated on Google. | Piranhi - stock.adobe.com
4. Flamborough
Flamborough is a scenic village in Yorkshire with the prominent coastal feature of Flamborough Head. It’s a fantastic place to enjoy a delicious meal of fish and chips, from the award-winning chippy Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough and to traditional pub The Seabirds Inn, known for its fresh seafood. | Helen Hotson - stock.adobe.com
