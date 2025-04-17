Work starts on new look store, bar, cafe and ice cream parlour in Doncaster
The Farm Shop in Barnby Dun was given the green light for the scheme by City of Doncaster Council planning chiefs earlier this year.
A tipi cafe extension with seating for over 60, kitchen servery and ice cream parlour is due to open on June 4, bosses have said.
The spokesperson added: “It will be an inside and outside space that can be opened up or closed and heated.
“This will allow us to theme a space for the seasons and host steak nights and such with our amazing local produce.
"It will create more jobs and support local businesses by having our outlet to bring the products and produce to an already established customer base.”
The Farm Shop is situated in High Street, Barnby Dun. For more details, click HERE
