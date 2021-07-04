Win a ride in a classic American car, £150 to spend on food and a home bundle from Fridays

Launched on Independence Day the all-American competition will see one lucky winner, and three friends, experience a Fridays day out in style.

Winners will be met by their chauffeur for the day and whisked off in a vintage American car - a classic Cadillac, a cool Chevrolet or a masterful Mustang - to their local Fridays with

£150 to spend on the restaurant's iconic cocktails, burgers and desserts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You could win a ride in a vintage vehicle

The winner will also receive a Fridays At Home bundle to continue the celebrations, including a Fridays BBQ Box containing all the food you need for a meat lovers BBQ - including

ribs, burgers, sausages, salad and of course, Fridays Legendary Glaze!.

In order to get into the spirit of Fridays at home, the prize package also includes the full Fridays Cocktails at Home range including a classic Long Island Iced Tea, and indulgent

Espresso Martini.

July definitely won’t be Cadillac-ing in celebration! The competition marks the start of an entire month celebrating 35 years since the first Fridays restaurant opened in the UK on

Hagley Road in Birmingham.

And to top it off and honour its own iconic invention, created in 1974, Fridays have made their iconic cheese and bacon-topped appetiser Loaded Potato Skins bigger and better

than ever before, available across all Fridays restaurants.

On the launch of the new competition, Robert B Cook, Fridays CEO, said: “We are delighted to be kicking off our 35th birthday celebrations with a competition to give Fridays fans

the ultimate American experience. We’re very proud of our heritage, so what better way to celebrate than offering up a true all-American experience this Independence Day!”

The Fridays All-American Bundle competition will run on the Fridays social media pages.

To enter, fans simply need to comment on Fridays’ social media posts (@TGIFridaysUK) announcing the competition and tag the three friends they’d like to experience an all-

American day out with on Fridays this summer. Entries close on Sunday, July 18, with the winner announced on the UK’s own ‘freedom day’, July 19.

For more information about the competition, visit www.tgifridays.co.uk/specific-promotional-terms or www.tgifridays.co.uk