Where can I get a pie in Doncaster? Doncaster's best bakeries and pie shops

Who ate all the pies? It could be you, if you follow this article!

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve looked at everywhere in Doncaster that serves pies and compiled them into a comprehensive list.

Some places only do certain kinds of pies – so it’s always a good idea to check their menu beforehand to avoid disappointment.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Crusty Cob Shop Crusty Cob Shop, 34 West Street, Conisbrough, DN12 3JH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 107 Google Reviews). "Friendly staff, prompt service and rather comprehensive menu."

2. The Bakers Shop The Bakers Shop, Alverley Inn, Springwell Lane, DN4 9DL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 29 Google Reviews). "The owner is a great bloke. Works really hard at customer satisfaction."

3. Moore's Bakery Moore's Bakery, 6 Jubliee Road, DN1 2UF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 40 Google Reviews). "Excellent value for money. Always a queue, so that says it all."

4. Karpaty Bakery Karpaty Bakery, 44 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PZ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 20 Google Reviews). "Excellent. Always spotless, very enjoyable. I travel from Sheffield - that shows the quality."