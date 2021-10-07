Picture: Sarah Standing (250220-8757)

Where can I get a pie in Doncaster? Doncaster's best bakeries and pie shops

There’s nothing quite like a pie to fill you up on a cold day – where’s the best place to get one in Doncaster?

Thursday, 7th October 2021, 4:07 pm
Who ate all the pies? It could be you, if you follow this article!

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve looked at everywhere in Doncaster that serves pies and compiled them into a comprehensive list.

Some places only do certain kinds of pies – so it’s always a good idea to check their menu beforehand to avoid disappointment.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Crusty Cob Shop

Crusty Cob Shop, 34 West Street, Conisbrough, DN12 3JH. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 107 Google Reviews). "Friendly staff, prompt service and rather comprehensive menu."

2. The Bakers Shop

The Bakers Shop, Alverley Inn, Springwell Lane, DN4 9DL. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 29 Google Reviews). "The owner is a great bloke. Works really hard at customer satisfaction."

3. Moore's Bakery

Moore's Bakery, 6 Jubliee Road, DN1 2UF. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 40 Google Reviews). "Excellent value for money. Always a queue, so that says it all."

4. Karpaty Bakery

Karpaty Bakery, 44 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PZ. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 20 Google Reviews). "Excellent. Always spotless, very enjoyable. I travel from Sheffield - that shows the quality."

