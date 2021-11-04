-

What pubs, bars and restaurants are offering Christmas Dinners in Doncaster?

Christmas dinner is one of the greatest meals of the year – but can you bring yourself to go through the effort of making it?

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 1:33 pm

Here are seven pubs, bars and restaurants across Doncaster that are offering Christmas meals this holiday season.

Got any recommendations for places we missed out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Miller & Carter Bessacarr

Miller & Carter Bessacarr, 329 Bawtry Road, Rossington, DN4 7PB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 2,017 Google Reviews). "Really nice people and amazing food, will definitely be going again."

2. Relish Bar + Grill

Relish Bar + Grill, 19 East Laith Gate, DN1 1JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,237 Google Reviews). "Staff were excellent, food was fantastic, I had a medium sirloin steak and it was cooked to perfection."

3. Earl of Doncaster

Earl of Doncaster, Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AD. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 829 Google Reviews). "Really delicious Christmas menu."

4. The Newton

The Newton, Sprotbrough Road, DN5 8BP. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 613 Google Reviews). "Friendly, great food as always. Good service. Quite happy to recommend."

