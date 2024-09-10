Wetherspoons confirms Doncaster pub "not for sale" as fresh rumours emerge

Bosses have insisted a popular Doncaster city centre pub is not for sale as fresh rumours emerged.

The Gate House in Priory Walk has been the subjected of repeated speculation by national newspapers in recent months, with the Daily Mirror, The Sun and Daily Star all reporting that the pub is on the market as owner Wetherspoons looks to offload some of its pubs.

Tabloids have reported that the chain is looking to close or sell a number of its pubs across the country.

But Wetherspoons has repeatedly denied the allegations.

The Gate House in Priory Walk.

The pub chain announced it would close 32 pubs last year due to a ‘commercial decision.’

The pub had previously been advertised on the market, but was later withdrawn from sale.

In 2021, bosses at The Gate House announced it was shutting with the pub’s manager writing: “It’s with great sadness I announce the permanent closure of The Gate House.”

But the pub has remained open since the announcement.