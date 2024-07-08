The 8 cheapest Wetherspoons pubs across the UK - where pints are as low as £2.29

Holly Allton
Published 8th Jul 2024, 16:07 BST

A night out that won’t break the bank 🍻

The cheapest Wetherspoons pubs cross the UK have been named, with a Newcastle upon Tyne pub taking the top spot. 

Recipe website Pantry and Larder has created a ‘Spoons Map’, where they have analysed data to figure out which Wetherspoons charge the least for a pint of Carling. 

By using the Wetherspoons mobile ordering app, Pantry and Larder compared the prices of a pint of Carling from every Wetherspoon location across the UK. 

Here are the eight Wetherspoons pubs around the country where you can pick up the cheapest pint.

1. The High Main

Located on Shields Road in Newcastle upon Tyne, The High Main only charges £2.29 for a pint of Carling.

1. The High Main

Located on Shields Road in Newcastle upon Tyne, The High Main only charges £2.29 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

2. The Wilfred Owen

Located on Willow Street in Oswestry, The Wilfred Owen only charges £2.34 for a pint of Carling.

2. The Wilfred Owen

Located on Willow Street in Oswestry, The Wilfred Owen only charges £2.34 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

3. The Regal Moon

Located on The Butts in Rochdale, The Regal Moon only charges £2.45 for a pint of Carling.

3. The Regal Moon

Located on The Butts in Rochdale, The Regal Moon only charges £2.45 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

4. The Myrtle Grove

Located on Main Street in Bingley, The Myrtle Grove only charges £2.49 for a pint of Carling.

4. The Myrtle Grove

Located on Main Street in Bingley, The Myrtle Grove only charges £2.49 for a pint of Carling. | Google Street View

