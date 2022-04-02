'We'll be better equipped in future,' say Doncaster restaurant bosses after sickness bug

Clam and Cork, which is situated in Doncaster Market, had to partially shut on Friday and Saturday – but staff say they have ‘gained’ from the closure, with some customers coming along to show support while one of the venue’s chefs came up with a new dish.

Updating customers, a spokesman said: “Our chef Dave is on the mend.

“We've lost two days of business but gained in a lot of ways.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster seafood restaurant Clam and Cork.

“Firstly, thanks to people sharing our post we achieved a very quiet service with a very limited menu for those that did show so hopefully no-one felt let down.

“Secondly, some customers actually came just to support us and had a few drinks and oysters which was a really deep-felt gesture.

“Our lonely chef Chris came up with a plan and created a great new dish of tempura battered fresh cod pieces with a pea puree and lemon mayo which was really good.

“And an opportunity for us to learn how we can adapt things through testing times and limited resources and still maintain great standards. In future we will be better equipped.

“Maybe a special or two is now on the books for next week? Let's see what the fishermen bring home.”

Yesterday bosses took the decision to partially shut, telling diners: “Although chefs tend to be willing to work through almost anything we can't take the risk for our own staff, and our customers.”