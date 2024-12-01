We visited South Yorkshire's brand new sports bar Box - and here's our verdict

There’s a brand new sports bar that’s opened its doors to customers in South Yorkshire – and we went along to check it out!

Box, in the heart of Sheffield city centre, is a £2.7 million addition to the city’s night life scene – and has been dubbed the ultimate bar in Sheffield to watch sports, play a range of bar games, and party into the night.

But this is no ordinary sports bar where you just cheer on the footy.

It goes a step further by offering in-house games – bandeoke, karaoke and of course, because it wouldn’t be a sports bar without it, live sports events.

The efficient layout allows for big crowds to enjoy their favourite sports with everything from football to Formula One and many more to enjoy, with 30 large HD TVs scattered around the bar.

It also boasts the biggest indoor screen in the city – so you’ll have no difficulties watching your favourite events.

But sport is not all this place has to offer, especially if you love to sing.

Each Thursday, Box hosts “bandeoke” - a chance for you to sing a song from their 50-100 pre-selected songs - and the exciting part is that it is performed by a band live.

Box is in the centre of Sheffield, near to the City Hall.

Could you be the next Alex Turner?

If not, there is still the classic karaoke rooms, all of which have a reference to Sheffield in their names - Arctic, Steel and Roots (Joe Root).

Each room contains +10,000 songs to choose from. Simply bring all your mates along and have some fun.

But to ensure one of these rooms, it’s advised to book in advance so as to not miss your chance.

There's a range of burgers to choose from.

Downstairs also contains a photo booth giving you the opportunity to capture moments from your great night at Box with your mates.

And whilst downstairs, if you notice a big red button, be sure to give it a press. You’ll be in for a surprise, a very good surprise...

Back upstairs, it’s hard to not be tempted by the darts available.

Who can say no to a game of arrows, especially one in which the scores are counted for you and there can be no arguing who the real winner is with it all done electronically.

Box offers a wide range of food and drinks.

You may not notice it at first, but the layout of the room is fascinating.

There are a number of different table options available from booths to stalls to benches and even a part of the seating appearing to be set up like a football stand, therefore creating a better atmosphere for match days and big events.

It would be impossible not to mention the incredible food available.

Those lucky enough to visit in the following weeks will have the chance to enjoy the exclusive Box Christmas menu with items such as the All The Trimmings burger and their loaded fries.

The regular menu has plenty to offer, especially with their Sheffield special, the Forge burger.

Finally, of course you can’t forget the alcohol with a wide range of locally crafted beers, cocktails and sharer steins - it has something for everyone’s tastes.

This place really has all you could want in a sports bar and more. Be sure to pay a visit as it guarantees a great night.

Part of the Heart of the City Development project, it is located steps away from Sheffield City Hall and comes from the team behind the city’s popular Manahatta bar.

Fridays and Saturdays will see live bands performing, with an emphasis on local talent to reflect Sheffield’s rich music scene. There will also be private karaoke rooms and private dining rooms available for bookings, making it the perfect spot for group celebrations, corporate events, and parties.

A 90-minute Bottomless Brunch will be on offer daily, priced at £34.95, featuring a selection of mouth-watering mains and unlimited drinks, from prosecco and cocktails to beer and non-alcoholic options.

There’s 2-4-1 cocktails all day from Sunday to Friday and until 5pm Saturday, £8 lunch deals during the week, and £5 pints after work.

Commenting on the launch, Martin Wolstencroft, CEO of Arc Inspirations, said: "Sheffield's rich sporting heritage and passionate community make it the perfect home for Box, and we’re excited to introduce a new kind of venue to this vibrant city. Whether you're here to catch every moment of live sports, challenge friends to our interactive games, or just enjoy an unforgettable night out, Box offers something for everyone.”

For more information or to book your next event, visit www.theboxbar.co.uk/bars/sheffield/bookings