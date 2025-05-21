We tried out the new summer menus at two Doncaster pubs - here's our verdict

Eating out giants Beefeater and Brewers Fayre have introduced new menus at their Doncaster venues and across the UK this summer – and we went along to two city pubs to check it out.

Both The Cheswold Lodge and Lakeside Beefeater have got new dishes to tempt the tastebuds for visitors as the warmer weather comes round – and the Free Press was invited along to sample the fare on offer at both bars.

First up, it was The Cheswold at Lakeside, a spacious and sprawling family pub and restaurant that has been welcoming guests of all ages for several decades now.

Slap bang in the middle of the park, the Brewers Fayre venue has a menu that’s packed to bursting with great dishes to tuck into.

Beefeater has unveiled its new summer menu.

New additions to the summer starters range include crispy prawns served with sweet chilli mayo, a trio of Indian nibbles and a chicken wing roulette dish.

To kick things off, I opted for the chicken wings – six crispy chicken wings with a variety of flavours and heat levels – a real case of you never know what you’re going to get.

My partner Giulia opted for loaded nachos, a dish from the regular menu.

And neither of us were disappointed. The wings were done to perfection, the meat sliding off the bone – with the sauces ranging from mild yet tasty to deliciously zinging – but not too overpowering.

Crunchy prawns with a mango, peach and habanero dip at Beefeater.

The nachos delivered too, a huge mountain of chips, stacked with cheese, salsa, soured cream and a sprinkling of jalapenos – the perfect way to get things started.

Then it was onto the mains and more new dishes.

Giulia plumped for Bombay Hash – a dish of sweet potato and red pepper served with a masala ketchup – and accompanied by rice, poppadom and mango chutney.

The verdict from across the table was delicious – not too spicy – and super tasty.

A pub classic - the Beefeater mixed grill.

For me, it was the Lebanese style lamb kofta and flatbread.

Served with chickpea and butterbean hummus, tzatziki, pickled red onions and salad, it was definitely the kind of dish to conjure up summer by the sea.

The lamb was perfectly tender – and the hummus and flatbread side gave off some definite Mediterranean vibes.

Of course, there’s alway space for dessert – and again, there’s new dishes to tempt your tastebuds this summer.

Loaded nachos are a favourite on the menu at Brewers Fayre.

Among them are the rhubarb and custard sundae, a peach and raspberry melba sundae and a lemon and raspberry semifreddo.

Nothing says summer like a sundae – and that’s what both of us opted for, rhubarb and custard in my case and peach and raspberry for Giulia.

Again, neither of us were disappointed – two great big sundae glasses were whisked to our table – and both hit the spot with lashings of whipped cream and syrup.

The rhubarb, which as anyone knows can be sometimes quite bitter, was beautifully sweet paired up with the custard.

All in all, the Brewers Fayre summer menu is packed with great dishes for all the family – and at sensible prices too.

We’re pretty sure families in Doncaster will enjoy what’s on offer this summer.

The Lebanese lamb kofta flatbread at Brewers Fayre Cheswold.

Then it was off to the Beefeater at Lakeside to see what they are serving up.

Beefeater’s new signature summer dishes include scorching starters of freshly baked pizzette flatbreads including Garlic, Cheddar Cheese and Mozzarella and Harissa Red Pepper and Feta; plus Loaded Wings, served in Korean-Inspired; and Mango, Peach and Habanero varieties.

You can also make way for new mains of hot Honey Siracha Pork Ribs, Salsa Verde Seabass, Chimichurri Steak Salad and Chargrilled Chicken or Halloumi Skewers served on a pizzette with skin-on-chips, Greek salad, harissa red pepper sauce and tzatziki.

The pub, next door to Doncaster’s Lakeside Village and a popular watering hole for Doncaster Rovers fans at the nearby Eco Power Stadium was busy, lively and bustling, with plenty of drinkers making the most of the sunshine in the large beer garden.

We headed inside where we were whisked straight to our table and menus thrust straight into our hands.

I opted for the ‘74 double crunch prawns – served with a sauce of your choice from the ‘74 range (the name being a nod to the founding of the chain.

I went for the mango, peach and habanero – a sweet but deciptively spicy sauce which was the perfect accompaniment to those prawns which did exactly what they said on the tin – a crunchy coating giving way to fat and juicy prawns. Delightful!

When it came to the mains, I plumped for that traditional pub classic, the mixed grill.

And what a treat was in store.

Consisting of a 4oz rump steak, half a chicken breast, gammon and two pork sausages, it was accompanied by two fried eggs, beer battered onion rings, grilled tomato, triple cooked chips and garden peas.

A mighty feast indeed – and once again, everything was cooked to perfection, with the succulent steak coming out perfectly done at medium rare, as requested.

Giulia opted for the Plant Stack veggie burger – and once again, it ticked all the boxes.

The dessert menu has also been given a shuffle for the summer – and I went for another sundae, this time the mango and passionfruit sundae, served up with vanilla ice cream.

It was vanilla ice cream that rounded things off for Giulia too – and both of us were full to bursting after another delicious meal that couldn’t be faulted right across the board.

And there’s plenty of drinks to whet your appetite too.

With hopes for a hot summer, a brand-new range of tempting and thirst-quenching cocktails will transport you to the place you’d like to be.

Available to enjoy in Beefeater restaurants and gardens, new additions to the spritz range include Peach & Raspberry Spritz; and Grapefruit Sherbet Spritz; plus exciting new mojitos like Classic; Passionfruit; Peach & Raspberry Mojito – all included in the 2 for £12 offer.

Alongside Beefeater’s new summer menu of grill classics, guests can select one of many great-value offers, including the eight mains for £8 lunch menu, served Monday – Friday from 12pm – 5pm, where a starter or dessert can be added for just £3.29.

Plus, the Kids Eat Free breakfast offer is available with every adult breakfast purchased. Those thirsty for a deal on drinks can enjoy two for £12 cocktails daily from 5pm – 9pm, four for £14 on bottled beers; four for £16 on cider and £5 off prosecco bottles (Friday – Sunday from 5pm in UK, all weekend-long in Scotland).

To book visit www.beefeater.co.uk or call your nearest site.

Meanwhile, with the weather warming, family-favourite Brewers Fayre has unveiled a fresh line-up of global-inspired dishes and great value offers, sure to land you in your happy place this summer.

From traditional pub classics to comforting curries and great grills, Brewers Fayre’s new dishes ensure everyone’s favourites are all in one place.

Perfect for picky bits lovers and the indecisive, new sharer plates like the Trio of Indian Nibbles; Crispy Prawns with sweet chilli mayo; Mac & Cheese Bites; and Chicken Wing Roulette with various heat levels, are must-trys.

Whilst for mains, guests can get a taste of the globe with dishes making their debut including the Spicy Korean Chicken Burger with chips and coleslaw and the Italian stone-baked Chicken Tikka Pizza; or for those looking for something lighter this summer the Lebanese Style Lamb Kofta served with flatbread and the BBQ Burrito Bowl served with your choice of BBQ rump or chicken breast are perfect choices.

For extra hungry tums, new retro-inspired summer sundaes like Rhubarb & Custard Sundae or the Peach & Raspberry Melba Sundae, or the Mini Doughnuts with a choice of dipping sauces will ensure a sweet end to every visit.

Designed not to break the bank, expect big savings and big smiles with the Daytime Value Meals menu, with a main dish for only £5. Ready to be enjoyed Monday – Friday from 12pm – 6pm, choose from flavour-packed plates including new additions of an All-Day Breakfast Flatbread; Grilled Chicken Caesar Flatbread and Melt- in-the-Middle Fish Pie Fishcake.

Those who know what they like can enjoy classic, crowd-pleasing plates including Fish & Chips; Sausages and Mash; and Chicken Tikka Curry ̧ whilst those wanting an extra bite can add a starter or dessert for just £2.99.

Keeping Sunday traditions alive in the height of summer, Brewers Fayre will be continuing the popular carvery from Sundays from 12-6pm, where kids and grown-ups can choose from three succulent meats including beef, turkey and gammon alongside unlimited trimmings.

• Brewers Fayre Daytime Value menu is available: Monday- Friday, 12pm -6pm

• *The Sunday Carvery available: every Sunday 12pm-6pm (timings subject to availability)

The Lakeside Beefeater is situated at South Entry Drive, White Rose Way, Doncaster DN4 5PJ.

Brewers Fayre Cheswold Lodge is situated at Doncaster Leisure Park, Herten Way, Bawtry Rd, Doncaster DN4 7NW