We tried out South Yorkshire's newest Nando's - and here's what we thought

A new branch of Nando’s has arrived in South Yorkshire – and has already been given a rapturous reception by delighted diners.

The newest restaurant has opened its doors at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park in Sheffield – and we went along to check it out.

The chicken restaurant has fired up the grills to serve all its favourite dishes including a host of new menu items – The Super Caeser Wrap, The Big Cheese, PERi-Honey, Charred Corn, and fan fave spice Garlic BBQ.

There’s a frozen cocktail machine serving Watermelon and Sunset Slushies, and plenty of peri-peri to keep things extra saucy too.

The stunning new restaurant seats 98 inside and 20 outside, for those who like to enjoy their peri-peri al-fresco.

And flavour fans can aksi order delivery and Click and Collect to enjoy their Nando’s at home.

To deliver the unique Nando’s experience and its irresistible peri-peri to its new customers in Crystal Peaks, Nando’s has created 35 jobs for people in the area.

The restaurant has also partnered with local charity The Link Community Hub – a charity that provides free, inclusive support to individuals affected by poverty, deprivation, and challenging life circumstances.

The Crystal Peaks restaurant team will be supporting the charity with its projects on an ongoing basis.

Nando’s champions it’s Southern African heritage by continually working with South African based designers across all aspects of its restaurants.

At Nando’s Crystal Peaks this includes ceiling installations, geometric wall patterns, and striking Southern African artworks on the walls.

Restaurant manager, Harry Fowler said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors to our brand-new Sheffield Crystal Peaks restaurant.

"We can’t wait to welcome customers to enjoy our famous peri-peri and good vibes at our newest location in Sheffield.”

Among them was Free Press writer Alexei-Burke Lejeune who was given the chance to sample a few of the menu’s favourites including a delicious starter of halloumi sticks with hot honey.

That was followed by The Big Cheese (burger), five extra saucy wings, garlic bread, charred corn, peri peri chips and a caesar wrap – all wrapped up in the chain’s famous peri-peri blend.

And to round things off, the deliciously sweet and tasty Pastel de Nata – a custardy, flaky, buttery Portuguese style dessert and the truly scrumptious mango gelado – washed down with tropical quenchers and elderflower kombucha.

Nando’s Crystal Peaks can be found at Crystal Peaks Shopping Mall and Retail Park, Sheffield, Drake House Way. It will be open from 6th August 2025, 11:00am – 10pm seven days a week. For more information, please head to the official Nando’s Crystal Peaks restaurant page. To stay up to date with the latest Nando’s news download the app and follow NandosUK on Instagram and TikTok.