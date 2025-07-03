Vote for your favourite in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards
Now’s the chance to vote for your favourite in the Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards.
Show some love for your favourite local restaurant and help crown this year’s winner.
The Uber Eats Restaurant of the Year Awards are back, with the winner taking home £100,000 to grow their business.
Nominate your favourite local restaurant now and help spotlight the small restaurants that deserve to be seen and celebrated.
Your vote takes less than a minute. Head to ubereatsawards.com to have your say.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.