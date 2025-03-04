Video: New Doncaster Irish pub nears completion in time for St Patrick's Day

Take a peek inside a new Doncaster city centre Irish pub – which is set to open its doors in time for St Patrick’s Day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is progressing at The Temple in Doncaster Market Place – and bosses say it will be “the place to be in Doncaster” when it opens on March 15 at 11am.

The opening will come just a few days before St Patrick’s Day on March 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new look bar will boast a rooftop terrace, a restaurant as well as live sports and live music.

The Temple will open in Doncaster city centre in time for St Patrick's Day.

Work to revamp the former Magdalen pub alongside the Wool Market has been ongoing since last autumn and bosses have shared a video of the progress being made ahead of the planning opening.

Announcing the plans before Christmas last year, the owners said the new venue will be “bursting with inspiration, creativity and passion.”

The project is from the owners of Hall Gate Irish bar O’Donegans and country and western themed bar Saddle and Shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "Our new building will be utilised to its fullest potential, and without giving too much away, we can say that this project will be a triple threat

“Without a doubt, this will become THE place to be in Doncaster. A one stop shop for all.”

The bar will open for the first time at 11am on March 15 and will be open from 11.30am on March 16.

Then on St Patrick’s Day itself, festivities will be in full swing from 11am onwards.