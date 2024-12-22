Video: Huge queues as new Doncaster fish and chip shop serves portions at 45p
Hungry diners flocked to a new Doncaster city centre fish and chip shop as it served up portions at 45p to mark its opening.
Mother Hubbard’s in Sir Nigel Gresley Square opened its doors for the first time on Saturday, with Mayor Ros Jones performing the unveiling ceremony.
The first 1,000 customers were treated to a takeaway at 1972 prices, with plenty eager to take up the opening offier.
The shop will be open on Friday/Saturday 11am-11pm and Sunday to Thursday 11am-10pm.
