Urgent recall of children's yogurt Frubes as they may contain shards of metal

Popular children's yogurt tubes, Frubes, are being recalled after small pieces of metal were found inside.

All affected stores putting up signs to let customers know about the recall of the variety packs of the product.

Yoplait, who make the snack, is recalling its strawberry, red berry and peach variety pack, which contain nine tubes.

A Yoplait statement said that although only a small number of products are expected to be affected, they are recalling the full range of the product, with the given use by date, putting customers safety as our ultimate priority.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yoplait said; “Customer safety is paramount to Yoplait and we take the safety and production of our food extremely serious.

“Yoplait is recalling our Frubes Strawberry, Red Berry & Peach Variety PacCustomerk 9x37g. Small metal pieces have been found in some of the peach flavour Frubes within this multipack. Although only a small number of products are expected to be affected, Yoplait is recalling the full range of this product, with the listed Use By Date, putting consumers safety as our ultimate priority."

The potentially affected product is listed below.

FRUBES Best Before Oate StraWberry, Red Berry & Peach Variety Pack 9x37g 09.02.2022 Batch Code 09 FEB C