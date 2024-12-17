Two of the greatest foods of all time have been combined by M&S to make a Christmas miracle

M&S is famous for its innovative ‘mash-ups’ combining iconic products... from the Insta-famous Yumnut™ to the full of flavour Chicken Tikka Pasta. Now, the M&S experts have made this the year of the ultimate festive foodie mash-ups... say hello (or Happy Christmas) to some first-to-market GAMECHANGERS...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

Recently @marksandspencer announced the pairing OF ALL pairings – Pigs in Blankets Mac & Cheese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers went wild with Bake off star @mschakraverty exclaiming, “Are you JOKING omg” and another user commenting, “Two of the greatest foods of all time combined!!? Christmas Miracle ” Thrilled that M&S was back with yet ANOTHER first-to-market sausage innovation, another declared, “there’s another banger from M&S to try”!

Pigs in Blankets Mac & Cheese.

Their Pigs in blankets Mac & Cheese is OF COURSE topped with pigs in blankets which are double wrapped in British dry-cured artisan bacon (like EVERY PIB in the M&S Foodhall!).

This gamechanger features Italian pasta tumbled in a rich extra mature cheddar cheese sauce, pimped up with PIBS and the most incredible smoked bacon and a cranberry crumb! Still not sure… you'll have to just try it for yourself because we can confirm its 100/10 delicious. Find out more on the big double wrapped news here!

2024 is the year of the Turkey Feast Takeover at M&S. The much-loved flavour combination of roasted British turkey, pork, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry chutney and bacon has become so iconic at M&S, this Christmas you’ll find it all across the Foodhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The M&S product development team have taken the humble turkey to a whole new level with turkey fusion foods that are quite literally drool-worthy and are sure to help all the family fall in love with the festive turkey flavour this Christmas.

Turkey Feast Lasagne.

We’re talking a Turkey Feast Pasta Pot with its own little pot of gravy dressing, a first-to-market terrine, moreish pastry bites, crisps and dip, and a full-on Turkey Feast Lasagne with layers of slow cooked turkey ragu, sausage stuffing, cranberries and rich bechamel.

This Christmas showstopper is perfect for betwixmas, Boxing Day or even in the run up to Christmas when cooking is not on the to do list.

Layers of egg pasta with delicious slow cooked turkey ragu, sausage meat and cranberry stuffing with a rich and creamy bechamel sauce.

Set to be a social storm when posted tomorrow!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collection Salted Caramel Tiramisu Cheesecake.

M&S is famous for its dips but this one is already loved by nearly 8,000 people on Instagram and a whole load more who have tried this delightful treat - with all the best parts of a Christmas dinner in a dip! One customer @bobbikat2021 said 'I ate a WHOLE pack by myself - absolutely delicious'. This creamy turkey gravy dip is topped with shredded British turkey and bacon, cranberry sauce, cranberries and a stuffing crumb.

The first of its kind Christmas pasta – Turkey Feast Pasta – is NOT to be missed. PERFECT for a festive lunch, changing up the Christmas game. Maple & mustard mayo dressed pasta, shredded turkey breast, crumbed pork and sage stuffing, dry cured bacon and a pot of rosemary gravy.

And the fusion foods don't stop there. M&S spring rolls are packed with flavours from all over the globe. From the iconic New York Deli Pastrami flavour to a customer fave, Pad Thai - party around the world this Christmas with these magical mash-ups! Plus, we bring you the most indulgent flavour combo for dessert...

The delicious Pad Thai Spring Rolls are the perfect bite of Pad Thai flavour! Hand wrapped and decorated with coriander leaf served with a sweet and sour chilli dipping sauce. Ideal for Air Frying or all our party food cooks at 180℃ in the oven, to make hosting that little bit easier! Suitable for vegans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s the New York Deli spring rolls which are made from British Pulled Salt Beef with Sauerkraut, served with a Mustard and Gherkin dip. Perfect for a tasty starter, bringing New York flavours to party food spreads this Christmas!

And what's for dessert, we hear you ask. Well, this Collection Salted Caramel Tiramisu cheesecake takes the much-loved salted caramel flavour and the luxurious flavours of a Tiramisu to bring you the cheesecake of all cheesecakes this year. Slices of vanilla cheesecake, salted caramel, cocoa biscuit, coffee chocolate-sponge and mascarpone Marsala mousse.