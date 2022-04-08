The following ratings have been given to seven places in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category:

• Rated 5: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Between Platform 4 And 8, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16

Burger King was one of the places inspected

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Station Entrance, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Coffee Kiosk Between Platform 1 And 3, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: City Food @ Rossington Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on December 16

• Rated 4: Riverside Care & Support at Wharf House, Wharf Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 3

• Rated 2: The Filling Station Cafe Diner at Churchill Business Park, Churchill Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 3

And four ratings have been handed out in the pubs, bars or nightclubs category:

• Rated 5: Marr Lodge at Barnsley Road, Marr, Doncaster; rated on March 17

• Rated 5: Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: The Ivanhoe at 183 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 16

• Rated 5: Rossington Miners Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on December 16

Plus there has been one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Ginos at 60 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 31