Twelve Doncaster cafes, bars and restaurants given food hygiene ratings from five down to two
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 12 of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to seven places in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category:
• Rated 5: Burger King at 11 Food Mall Frenchgate Centre, St Sepulchre Gate, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Between Platform 4 And 8, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Kiosk Station Entrance, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at Coffee Kiosk Between Platform 1 And 3, Doncaster Railway Station, Trafford Way, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: City Food @ Rossington Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on December 16
• Rated 4: Riverside Care & Support at Wharf House, Wharf Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 3
• Rated 2: The Filling Station Cafe Diner at Churchill Business Park, Churchill Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on March 3
And four ratings have been handed out in the pubs, bars or nightclubs category:
• Rated 5: Marr Lodge at Barnsley Road, Marr, Doncaster; rated on March 17
• Rated 5: Grove Inn at York Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: The Ivanhoe at 183 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 16
• Rated 5: Rossington Miners Welfare at West End Lane, New Rossington, Doncaster; rated on December 16
Plus there has been one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Ginos at 60 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on March 31