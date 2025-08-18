Traditional Doncaster pub and restaurant re-opens with new team and new look
The Manor at Old Denaby has re-opened following a transformation from its former guise, The Manor Farm.
At the helm are Kevin and Natalie Gaze, who have spent the last 20 years managing Pastures Lodge in Mexborough.
The pair have over 30 years experience in hospitality and they will be working with daughter Niamh along with local chefs and the rest of the team.
Kevin said: ‘We have always wanted to run our own place that can be a real community pub.
"When the opportunity came to take over a real, traditional pub in the heart of such a great local community we couldn’t say no.
"We’re excited to welcome everyone in and get to know our locals. We’ll be bringing back some favourites like the delicious Sunday Carvery, we’re excited to get started.”
It’s open seven days a week with food served all day.