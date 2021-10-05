Top seven curry houses in Doncaster for national curry week

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve narrowed down all the best curry houses and Indian takeaways in Doncaster. After much deliberation, we’ve picked a magnificent seven.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Aagrah
Aagrah, Great North Road, Woodlands, DN6 7RA. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 625 Google Reviews). "The best Indian in Doncaster, in my opinion. I've been going for years now and the quality has never dipped."
Photo: Google
2. Spice and Ice
Spice and Ice, 141 Church Way, DN1 2SD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 168 Google Reviews). "Absolutely the best Indian meal I have ever tasted."
Photo: Google
3. Shimla
Shimla, 10A Church Street, Armthorpe, DN3 3AE. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 242 Google Reviews). "Always have excellent customer service and beautiful food."
Photo: Google
4. The Indus
The Indus, Sheffield Road, Conisbrough, DN12 2BT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 256 Google Reviews). "I've eaten at a lot of Indian restaurants and this is definitely right up there at the top."
Photo: Google