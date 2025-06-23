The 15 best Indian restaurants and curry houses in South Yorkshire according to Tripadvisor customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 23rd Jun 2025, 13:31 BST

Diners have picked the best places for a curry 🍴

Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and teams across South Yorkshire.

Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best Indian restaurants that the county has to offer.

Here are the 15 Indian restaurants that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.

1. Urban Choola, Sheffield

Urban Choola in Sheffield has a 4.8* rating from 2,152 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent and friendly service. Brilliant food - haven't enjoyed an Indian menu so much for years. Can't wait to visit again.” | Tripadvisor

2. Mumbai Lounge, Barnsley

Mumbai Lounge in Barnsley has a 4.7* rating from 530 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Family night out, opted for the set menu one. Great advice on meals. Wife’s meal was a bit spicy so they brought a milder sauce, little touches like that go a long way . Would definitely recommend.” | Tripadvisor

3. Delhi in Minutes, Sheffield

Delhi in Minutes in Sheffield has a 4.9* rating from 338 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Superb meal with friends who have travelled extensively in India and Sri Lanka. Anything but your 'average curry house'. Beautiful food in a stylish, unpretentious venue.” | Tripadvisor

4. Hoi Choi, Doncaster

Hoi Choi in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 1,467 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A thoroughly enjoyable experience, food and drink excellent. A great selection and variation of eastern cuisine, shall recommend to others and will go again.” | Tripadvisor

