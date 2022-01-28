Top eight Chinese takeaways and restaurants in Doncaster for Chinese New Year

Here’s the best Chinese takeaways in Doncaster, according to Google Reviews.
1. Jade Garden
Jade Garden, 228A Thorne Road, DN2 5AG. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 36 Google Reviews). "My go to Chinese! The best in town. Always hot and delicious food."
2. Aroma
Aroma, 14 Holmes Market, DN1 2NE. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 61 Google Reviews). "Great food for a great price. The Kung Po chicken is a favourite of mine."
3. New China
New China, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun, DN3 1AX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 61 Google Reviews). "Been going here for many years. Food is fantastic, one of the best Chinese takeouts in Doncaster."
4. The Oriental Palace
The Oriental Palace, 63 Sprotbrough Road, Doncaster, DN5 8BN. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 189 Google Reviews). "Could not fault anything. Perfect food. Delicious and great selection of fish dishes as well as your more usual Chinese dishes. Will definitely be going back regularly."
