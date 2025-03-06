10 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Doncaster - according to TripAdvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 6th Mar 2025, 14:03 BST
Updated 6th Mar 2025, 14:03 BST

These are the best places for an authentic Chinese meal 🥢

Chinese food is one of the most popular global cuisines in the UK, and there are plenty of authentic restaurants to visit dotted across Doncaster.

We have analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine the best takeaways and restaurants in Doncaster or a Chinese meal.

Here are 10 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in Doncaster.

China Rose in Bawtry has a 4* rating from 794 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “An absolutely fantastic experience, must be one of the best, if not the best chinese restaurant in the UK. Great location, great food, great service and a lovely team.”

1. China Rose, Bawtry

China Rose in Bawtry has a 4* rating from 794 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “An absolutely fantastic experience, must be one of the best, if not the best chinese restaurant in the UK. Great location, great food, great service and a lovely team.” | TripAdvisor-China Rose

Oriental Palace in Doncaster has a 4.5* rating from 248 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for the first time last weekend. The owner is amazing, wait staff very friendly and attentive. Food was excellent. Was made to feel very welcome and was well looked after. Cannot make any fault with this restaurant and will recommend highly.”

2. Oriental Palace, Doncaster

Oriental Palace in Doncaster has a 4.5* rating from 248 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for the first time last weekend. The owner is amazing, wait staff very friendly and attentive. Food was excellent. Was made to feel very welcome and was well looked after. Cannot make any fault with this restaurant and will recommend highly.” | TripAdvisor-pyp801

Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant in Hatfield has a 4.5* rating from 131 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We visit here at least once a month with friends and family and we’ve never had a bad experience. It’s our favourite restaurant to dine at, the food is amazing and great value for money. We’ve tried lots of different dishes and can’t fault a single one - our favourite being the pork in Szechuan sauce!”

3. Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant, Hatfield

Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant in Hatfield has a 4.5* rating from 131 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We visit here at least once a month with friends and family and we’ve never had a bad experience. It’s our favourite restaurant to dine at, the food is amazing and great value for money. We’ve tried lots of different dishes and can’t fault a single one - our favourite being the pork in Szechuan sauce!” | TripAdvisor-Avril W

China Palace in Doncaster has a 4* rating from 300 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, service and surroundings! This is by far the best buffet chinese in doncaster! Everything we ordered was tasty and well worth the price!”

4. China Palace, Doncaster

China Palace in Doncaster has a 4* rating from 300 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, service and surroundings! This is by far the best buffet chinese in doncaster! Everything we ordered was tasty and well worth the price!” | TripAdvisor-Steve C

