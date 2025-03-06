3 . Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant, Hatfield

Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant in Hatfield has a 4.5* rating from 131 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We visit here at least once a month with friends and family and we’ve never had a bad experience. It’s our favourite restaurant to dine at, the food is amazing and great value for money. We’ve tried lots of different dishes and can’t fault a single one - our favourite being the pork in Szechuan sauce!” | TripAdvisor-Avril W