Chinese food is one of the most popular global cuisines in the UK, and there are plenty of authentic restaurants to visit dotted across Doncaster.
We have analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine the best takeaways and restaurants in Doncaster or a Chinese meal.
Here are 10 of the best-rated Chinese restaurants in Doncaster.
1. China Rose, Bawtry
China Rose in Bawtry has a 4* rating from 794 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “An absolutely fantastic experience, must be one of the best, if not the best chinese restaurant in the UK. Great location, great food, great service and a lovely team.” | TripAdvisor-China Rose
2. Oriental Palace, Doncaster
Oriental Palace in Doncaster has a 4.5* rating from 248 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Went here for the first time last weekend. The owner is amazing, wait staff very friendly and attentive. Food was excellent. Was made to feel very welcome and was well looked after. Cannot make any fault with this restaurant and will recommend highly.” | TripAdvisor-pyp801
3. Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant, Hatfield
Dunsville Hong Kong Cantonese Restaurant in Hatfield has a 4.5* rating from 131 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We visit here at least once a month with friends and family and we’ve never had a bad experience. It’s our favourite restaurant to dine at, the food is amazing and great value for money. We’ve tried lots of different dishes and can’t fault a single one - our favourite being the pork in Szechuan sauce!” | TripAdvisor-Avril W
4. China Palace, Doncaster
China Palace in Doncaster has a 4* rating from 300 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Excellent food, service and surroundings! This is by far the best buffet chinese in doncaster! Everything we ordered was tasty and well worth the price!” | TripAdvisor-Steve C
