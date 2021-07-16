The £4 vouchers will be available to a lucky 2,000 customers who sign-up via this link today https://webmail.foodhub.com/p/5LEB-6W8/ice-cream-day

The free ice cream offer is on a first come, first served basis but once scooped up, the £4 voucher can be used on a delish dessert to satisfy those ice cream cravings!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get free ice cream this weekend

And that’s not all… with National Ice Cream Day landing this ‘Sundae’, Foodhub is also celebrating the nation’s favourite frozen treat by offering 10 per cent off desserts, so customers who miss out on the £4 offer can still indulge on a perfect pudding for a fraction of the price.

Simply input the code ICECREAM10 at the checkout to get 10 per cent off dessert cuisine and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet.

*Offer valid on July 18 only.