This is how you can get free ice cream this weekend in Doncaster

Foodhub, one of the UK’s leading food ordering apps, is offering free ice cream to customers on National Ice Cream Day which is this coming Sunday, July 18.

By Stephanie Bateman
Friday, 16th July 2021, 10:00 am

The £4 vouchers will be available to a lucky 2,000 customers who sign-up via this link today https://webmail.foodhub.com/p/5LEB-6W8/ice-cream-day

The free ice cream offer is on a first come, first served basis but once scooped up, the £4 voucher can be used on a delish dessert to satisfy those ice cream cravings!

Get free ice cream this weekend

And that’s not all… with National Ice Cream Day landing this ‘Sundae’, Foodhub is also celebrating the nation’s favourite frozen treat by offering 10 per cent off desserts, so customers who miss out on the £4 offer can still indulge on a perfect pudding for a fraction of the price.

Simply input the code ICECREAM10 at the checkout to get 10 per cent off dessert cuisine and enjoy a tasty treat at your feet.

*Offer valid on July 18 only.

