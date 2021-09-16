Doncaster has its fair share of brilliant Italian restaurants. From La Rustica to Colosseo, fans of Italian cuisine should be rejoicing daily if they live in Doncaster.
These six restaurants each provide a stunning array of Italian food that will turn anyone’s head. The list is in no particular order, as we couldn’t possibly pick between each of these excellent options.
Also, we’ve omitted any takeaways, as that’s a list for another time.
1. Trattoria Toscana
Trattoria Toscana, 30 Newlands Drive, DN5 8HX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 489 Google Reviews). "Excellent meal, absolutely delicious, plenty of food. Staff so friendly and helpful, couldn't do enough for you."
Photo: Google
2. La Rustica
La Rustica, 5 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 451 Google Reviews). "Really tasty food. Polite and professional staff."
Photo: Google
3. Da Leo Italian Restaurant
Da Leo Italian Restaurant, 4 E Laith Gate, DN1 1HZ. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 31 Google Reviews). "Best Italian in Yorkshire by far, superb quality food and very professional service."
Photo: Google
4. Vivo
Vivo, 11 Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 252 Google Reviews). "Absolutely delicious. Cozy restaurant with the most attentive staff. It could not be better. The perfect evening out."
Photo: Google