Classic Pizza's "The Best Kebab Calzone" pizza.

The six best Italian restaurants in Doncaster

Fancy a perfect pizza or a delectable pasta dish in Doncaster? If so, you’re in luck.

By jimmy johnson
Thursday, 16th September 2021, 11:38 am

Doncaster has its fair share of brilliant Italian restaurants. From La Rustica to Colosseo, fans of Italian cuisine should be rejoicing daily if they live in Doncaster.

These six restaurants each provide a stunning array of Italian food that will turn anyone’s head. The list is in no particular order, as we couldn’t possibly pick between each of these excellent options.

Also, we’ve omitted any takeaways, as that’s a list for another time.

1. Trattoria Toscana

Trattoria Toscana, 30 Newlands Drive, DN5 8HX. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 489 Google Reviews). "Excellent meal, absolutely delicious, plenty of food. Staff so friendly and helpful, couldn't do enough for you."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. La Rustica

La Rustica, 5 Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 451 Google Reviews). "Really tasty food. Polite and professional staff."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Da Leo Italian Restaurant

Da Leo Italian Restaurant, 4 E Laith Gate, DN1 1HZ. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 31 Google Reviews). "Best Italian in Yorkshire by far, superb quality food and very professional service."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Vivo

Vivo, 11 Bennetthorpe, DN2 6AA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 252 Google Reviews). "Absolutely delicious. Cozy restaurant with the most attentive staff. It could not be better. The perfect evening out."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Doncaster
Next Page
Page 1 of 2