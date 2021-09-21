We’ve scoured Doncaster’s restaurants and cafes and we’ve deduced which of them can whip up the best vegan food. Veganism is a growing trend in the UK – the amount of people in Britain with a vegan diet grows exponentially every year.
1. Relish Bar & Grill
Relish Bar & Grill, 19 East Laith Gate, DN1 1JG. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 1,211 Google Reviews). "Absolutely delicious food, generous portions, huge variety of choice and the quality of the food was superb."
2. El Torero
El Torero, Fraser House, Nether Hall Road, DN1 2PW. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 464 Google Reviews). "All the waiters were very friendly and professional. There is a really great choice of foods if you like Spanish dishes or spicy food."
3. Glass Strawberry
Glass Strawberry, 48-50 Printing Office Street, DN1 1TR. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 213 Google Reviews). "The presentation was amazing, but the taste was even better - everything was fresh and delicious."
4. Cactus Jack's
Cactus Jack's, 18 Hall Gate, DN1 3NA. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 492 Google Reviews). "Absolutely brilliant. It was refreshing to have possibly the best restaurant staff ever."
