The highest rated McDonald’s across the UK have been named, according to Google reviews.

The research was conducted byQR Code Generator,who analysed the Google ratings of all of the McDonald’s venues in the UK to determine which is the highest-rated overall.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator said: “Exploring which McDonald's in the UK is the highest-rated and lowest-rated can be interesting as it can provide a snapshot of customer satisfaction.

“McDonald's is known for its standardised operations, yet there can be variability in how well these standards are implemented. Seeing which outlets are highest or lowest-rated can highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the company's efforts to maintain consistency across all its locations.

“The ratings might reveal differences in consumer expectations or experiences across various regions. For example, a McDonald's in a tourist-heavy area might have different standards or challenges than one in a rural town. This can lead to discussions on how location impacts service quality.”

1 . Cornwall Services, St Austell McDonald's at Cornwall Services, St Austell has a Google rating of 4.1*, with 52.42% of ratings at 5*.

2 . Omagh, Northern Ireland McDonald's at Omagh, Northern Ireland has a Google rating of 4.1*, with 52.26% of ratings at 5*.

3 . Coleraine, Coleraine McDonald's at Coleraine has a Google rating of 4.1*, with 51.32% of ratings at 5*.