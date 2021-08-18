The initiative is in support of suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) and the buy one get on free offer is designed to encourage customers to reach out to friends and family to join them for a drink at the pub.

19 pubs across Doncaster are taking part in the campaign which runs until August 22.

Here’s how to claim you drink

1. Visit the Great British Pubs website HERE and confirm that you are over the age of 18, then enter your details.

2. You'll then be asked to find your local pub and select a drink from the range available.

3. Finally head to the bar and order the same drink where you'll also be able to redeem your voucher from the page displayed.

Nick Light, Managing Director of Stonegate Pub Partners, said: “We are delighted to be running our free drinks campaign again. But this time, we want to focus on the importance of the social aspect of the pub.

"For the last 18-months, our social contact has been restricted, leaving some people with feelings of loneliness, that’s why we’re running this year’s National Pub Fortnight in support of CALM’s helpline services, and encouraging our customers to reach out to friends and family members for a drink.

“Our customers have always been fantastic in supporting their local pubs, and this is our way of giving something back to them. This offer is about allowing our customers to continue to enjoy their local pubs and the sociable environment that our publicans and teams deliver on a daily basis while having a drink on us.”

A full list of all pubs taking part as well as a complete list of drinks available, can be found on the National Pub Fortnight website.

1. Free pints at Doncaster pubs The Plough, Balby. Photo: JPImedia Buy photo

2. Free pints at Doncaster pubs The Winning Post, Balby. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

3. Free pints at Doncaster pubs The Corner Pin, Doncaster. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

4. Free pints at Doncaster pubs The Railway, Doncaster. Photo: JPImedia Buy photo