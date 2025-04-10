Yorkshire is home to many incredible pubs, which are popular among tourists and residents alike.
When it comes to trusted sources for hospitality, the Michelin Guide is one of the best. The guide highlights the excellence of restaurants and the individuals who make them thrive.
Now, the Michelin Guide has highlighted the 10 best pubs to visit in Yorkshire.
1. Alice Hawthorn Inn, Nun Monkton
Alice Hawthorn Inn is located within a historic building, first being known in 1781 as The Bluebell. It was later named Alice Hawthorn Inn after a successful racecourse, which took its name from the daughter of a blacksmith. It boasts a Mibrasa charcoal oven. | Google
2. Durham Ox, Crayke
The Durham Ox is a 17th century pub, located in the beautiful area of Crayke. The pub is in the distance of Castle Howard and Helmsley, and overlooks the Vale of York. | Google Maps
3. Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
Pipe and Glass is praised for its food, with chefs using prime local produce within their dishes. It is known as a “destination dining pub”, which also accommodates hotel guests. | Google
4. Sandpiper Inn, Leyburn
Sandpiper Inn is a 17th century pub located nearby to Wensleydale Valley. The pub prides itself on running a “proper” Yorkshire business, showcasing classic and seasonal dishes. | Google Maps
