As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Doncaster, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 10 best places to dine al fresco in Doncaster - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster La Fiesta Restaurant in Doncaster has a 4.9* rating from 3,156 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food, staff were excellent, very friendly and looked after us. Good music and nice selection for the family. Thank you!” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . Tweed At Wadworth, Wadworth Tweed At Wadworth in Wadworth has a 4.9* rating from 440 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely beautiful breakfast, service and atmosphere wonderful, highly recommended. Looking forward to our next visit already.” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3 . Clam & Cork, Doncaster Clam & Cork in Doncaster has a 4.8* rating from 354 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The best seafood I’ve ever tasted, the scallops were tremendous, never had calamari cooked as good. Beautiful prawns. I could go on and on, we will definitely be back for more.” | Tripadvisor-Zoe F Photo Sales

4 . Maple Tree, Doncaster Maple Tree in Doncaster has a 4.3* rating from 481 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “I went to lunch with a friend. The maple tree was nice and cool on a hot summers day. The staff were very welcoming and accommodating. Especially Paula. The food was good value and tasty.” | Tripadvisor-Steve Chandar Photo Sales