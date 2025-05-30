The 10 best places to dine al fresco in Doncaster - according to Tripadvisor reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th May 2025, 12:47 BST
Updated 30th May 2025, 12:47 BST

Enjoy a plate of good food in the sunshine ☀️

As we are approaching the warmer months of the year, you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Doncaster, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 10 best places to dine al fresco in Doncaster - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1. La Fiesta Restaurant, Doncaster

2. Tweed At Wadworth, Wadworth

3. Clam & Cork, Doncaster

4. Maple Tree, Doncaster

