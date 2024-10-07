TGI Fridays: Doncaster restaurant could be saved as rescue deal "nearly agreed"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster restaurant – one of 87 TGI Fridays branches at risk after the firm behind it collapsed into administration – could be saved, with a rescue deal “nearly agreed,” according to reports.

After balancing on the brink of losing all its UK sites forever, TGI Fridays may be protected by a deal being negotiated this weekend, The Sun has reported.

The deal would save more than 2,000 jobs, as reported by Sky News, as buyers Breal Capital and Calveton could secure the majority of TGI Fridays branches by tomorrow.

The company co-own a restaurant business called D&D London that specialise in high-end venues.

Insiders claimed the rescue deal could include up to 55 of the chain's 87 sites and at least 2,000 of its workforce.

However, this would still leave round 1,000 jobs lost.

It comes after TGI Fridays collapsed into administration earlier this year with 87 stores put up for sale.

Hostmore, which owns TGI in this country, was scrambling to sell the franchise so it could continue to operate under new ownership.

The hospitality firm said it had appointed joint administrators from Teneo and planned to sell all of its 87 UK locations to new owners by the end of September.

However, it announced last month that it was not expecting to "recover any meaningful value" from the sale of sites.

After first opening in Birmingham, TGI Fridays spread rapidly around the country with its popular format of casual American bistro-style dining.

The firm’s outlet in Doncaster is at the Herten Triangle off Gliwice Way.