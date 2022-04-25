The following ratings have been given to two in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category.

• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ The Hayfield School at The Hayfield School, Hurst Lane, Auckley;

• Rated 2: Thick or Thin at 8 King Avenue, New Rossington;

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pizza Pronto received a one rating

Three ratings were handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Harvey Arms at Old Bawtry Road, Finningley;

• Rated 5: Hayfield Fishing & Shooting Lodge at The Hayfield, Hayfield Lane, Auckley;

• Rated 5: Intake Social Club at Craithie Road, Town Fields;

Plus there were five ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Intake Chippy at 53 Montrose Avenue, Intake;

• Rated 5: Sutton Road Golden Cod at 57 Sutton Road, Askern;

• Rated 4: Golden Dragon at 84 Edlington Lane, Warmsworth;

• Rated 4: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe;

• Rated 1: Pizza Pronto at Units 3 And 4, 245 Station Road, Dunscroft.