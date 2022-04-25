The following ratings have been given to two in the restaurants, cafes or canteens category.
• Rated 5: ABM Catering @ The Hayfield School at The Hayfield School, Hurst Lane, Auckley;
• Rated 2: Thick or Thin at 8 King Avenue, New Rossington;
Three ratings were handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Harvey Arms at Old Bawtry Road, Finningley;
• Rated 5: Hayfield Fishing & Shooting Lodge at The Hayfield, Hayfield Lane, Auckley;
• Rated 5: Intake Social Club at Craithie Road, Town Fields;
Read More
Plus there were five ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Intake Chippy at 53 Montrose Avenue, Intake;
• Rated 5: Sutton Road Golden Cod at 57 Sutton Road, Askern;
• Rated 4: Golden Dragon at 84 Edlington Lane, Warmsworth;
• Rated 4: Roberts Golden Cod at 21 Church Street, Armthorpe;
• Rated 1: Pizza Pronto at Units 3 And 4, 245 Station Road, Dunscroft.