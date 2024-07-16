Take a look inside as popular Doncaster pub re-opens after huge refurbishment

The Eden Arms in Doncaster has welcomed pub-goers back following an huge nearly 3-week refurbishment.

Boasting a brighter, more contemporary aesthetic, the makeover has seen the pub undergo a complete transformation.

A refreshed bar, new soft furnishings and an expanded dining space are some of the new changes that have been made to provide guests with a relaxed and warm environment to enjoy their visit.

Serving up great quality food, the Eden Arms in Eden Field Road, Edenthorpe offers a great value fixed price menu with three courses available for £11.49 from 12pm – 5pm, Monday – Friday and £14.79 after 5pm, Monday – Friday.

But that’s not all — the pub has updated its menu to include a wide range of new delicious dishes, including BBQ Chicken Wings, classic beef and red wine lasagne, steaks and roasts available every Sunday. There is also a fixed price Sunday lunch menu with up to three courses available.

Guests are also able to add a three sides bundle of cauliflower cheese, stuffing wrapped in bacon and Yorkshire Puddings for £6.49.

Located close to the A630, the Eden Arms is a great place for families to eat, drink, and relax after a long day exploring the Yorkshire Wildlife Park, South Yorkshire Aircraft Museum or Wheatley Golf Club, a spokesperson for operators Ember Inns said.

The pub, near to the Tesco supermarket in Edenthorpe, has long been a mainstay of the Edenthorpe community, operating in the village for more than 40 years.

Stacey Lyons, General Manager at the Eden Arms, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome guests, both familiar faces and new friends, to experience our pub’s new look, whilst keeping the cosy feel of the Eden Arms we all know and love.”

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Eden Arms as the pub has water and treats available to ensure they are as comfortable as their owners. There is also a dedicated space for dogs and their owners in the bar area and beer garden.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look the Eden Arms, please visit their website

