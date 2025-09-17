Steak and salmon for Doncaster rail passengers as LNER unveils new menu

Steak, smoked salmon and Spanish chicken are all on the menu for Doncaster rail passengers as LNER unveils a new First Class menu offering for autumn.

All four complimentary menus have been updated with dishes that showcase local food suppliers from across the route, giving customers a wide variety of choices whether they are travelling on a Dine, Dish, Deli, or Brunch service.

Returning to LNER trains, steak will feature on the chef-prepared Dine menu. Sourced from Yorkshire-based Taste Tradition, the bavette steak will be served up with crispy hasselback potatoes, alongside a creamy peppercorn sauce.

Breakfast offerings have been elevated with the arrival of an indulgent salmon egg royale on Dine services. Lighter brunch options now include creamy lemon and raspberry overnight oats, while the ever-popular Full LNER and Full Veggie LNER are updated with crispy rosti potatoes.

For those after some comfort food, the rich Spanish chicken is another standout addition to the Dish menu, featuring succulent chicken thigh, chorizo, and sweet peppers in a smoky tomato sauce.

There are plenty of eye-catching vegan options available on all LNER services. A lightly spiced large vegetarian samosa, paired with a tangy mango ketchup, appears across all four menus, as well as a fresh autumnal parsnip fritter salad.

Finishing off, customers can enjoy a luxurious mango and passionfruit pot on a Brunch, Deli, or Dish service. Our Dine services feature an apple betty crumble tart with a gooey caramel filling, or a cheese plate that celebrates classic British flavours.

Sara Jenson, Hospitality Manager at LNER, said: “As we head into Autumn, we’re really excited to reveal a whole host of delicious dishes on our new onboard menus. Once again, we’re proud to work with some superb local producers and suppliers up and down our route to give our customers the best experience on our trains.”

Full details of the new menus can be found here, while allergen information is available here.

Customers will be advised of the menu served on their selected service when booking a ticket on the LNER App or website.

Full details of all LNER services are available HERE