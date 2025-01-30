Starbucks unveils plans for new drive-thru coffee shop in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The global giant wants to open the branch off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall – and has already submitted plans to City of Doncaster Council.
If given the go-ahead, the new outlet would be near to the village’s Aldi supermarket and a nearby storage facillity called Space Station, which has already drawn objections from local residents about plans to erect an enormous elephant sign outside the premies.
The new outlet would also include electric vehicle charge points, an open storage area as well as car parking, landscaping and other related minor works.
The firm already has drive thru branches off Wheatley Hall Road and Woodfield Way in Balby, as well as outlets in the Frenchgate centre and Doncaster railway station.
City of Doncaster councillors are due to discuss the proposed plans in the coming months.
Full details are available HERE
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.