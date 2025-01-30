Starbucks unveils plans for new drive-thru coffee shop in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coffee giant Starbucks has unveiled plans for a new drive-thru restaurant in Doncaster.

The global giant wants to open the branch off Doncaster Road in Kirk Sandall – and has already submitted plans to City of Doncaster Council.

If given the go-ahead, the new outlet would be near to the village’s Aldi supermarket and a nearby storage facillity called Space Station, which has already drawn objections from local residents about plans to erect an enormous elephant sign outside the premies.

The new outlet would also include electric vehicle charge points, an open storage area as well as car parking, landscaping and other related minor works.

Starbucks wants to open a new drive thru coffee shop in Doncaster.

The firm already has drive thru branches off Wheatley Hall Road and Woodfield Way in Balby, as well as outlets in the Frenchgate centre and Doncaster railway station.

City of Doncaster councillors are due to discuss the proposed plans in the coming months.

