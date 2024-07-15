Skwishee: Frozen drink with edible straws goes on sale in Doncaster
Skiwshee has landed in Doncaster, going on sale at the new Co-op/EG On The Move Ogden Road Services near to Sandall Park.
A spokesperson said: “Doncaster – Skwishee has landed!
"It is the coolest , fizziest, frozenated drink - if you haven't tried it yet, where have you been?”
The drinks are £2.49 for a regular cup, and only £2.99 for a large and are sugar-free, gluten free and vegan.
There are three flavours available – frozen raspberry, redberrylicious and mad mango as well as edible straws in strawberry, lemon and lime and chocolate flavours, priced at 30p.
“Love it, or your money back,” a spokesperson added.
To celebrate the launch you can win a free Skwishee Goodie Bag.
