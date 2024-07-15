Skwishee: Frozen drink with edible straws goes on sale in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 15th Jul 2024, 13:21 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 13:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A drink that’s described as the “coolest, fizziest, frozenated” drink has gone on sale in Doncaster – complete with edible straws.

Skiwshee has landed in Doncaster, going on sale at the new Co-op/EG On The Move Ogden Road Services near to Sandall Park.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster – Skwishee has landed!

"It is the coolest , fizziest, frozenated drink - if you haven't tried it yet, where have you been?”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Skwishee has gone on sale in Doncaster.Skwishee has gone on sale in Doncaster.
Skwishee has gone on sale in Doncaster.

The drinks are £2.49 for a regular cup, and only £2.99 for a large and are sugar-free, gluten free and vegan.

There are three flavours available – frozen raspberry, redberrylicious and mad mango as well as edible straws in strawberry, lemon and lime and chocolate flavours, priced at 30p.

“Love it, or your money back,” a spokesperson added.

To celebrate the launch you can win a free Skwishee Goodie Bag.

Full details of how to enter are available at the Facebook page HERE

Related topics:DoncasterFacebook

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice