Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink that’s described as the “coolest, fizziest, frozenated” drink has gone on sale in Doncaster – complete with edible straws.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Skiwshee has landed in Doncaster, going on sale at the new Co-op/EG On The Move Ogden Road Services near to Sandall Park.

A spokesperson said: “Doncaster – Skwishee has landed!

"It is the coolest , fizziest, frozenated drink - if you haven't tried it yet, where have you been?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Skwishee has gone on sale in Doncaster.

The drinks are £2.49 for a regular cup, and only £2.99 for a large and are sugar-free, gluten free and vegan.

There are three flavours available – frozen raspberry, redberrylicious and mad mango as well as edible straws in strawberry, lemon and lime and chocolate flavours, priced at 30p.

“Love it, or your money back,” a spokesperson added.

To celebrate the launch you can win a free Skwishee Goodie Bag.

Full details of how to enter are available at the Facebook page HERE