Shock as Doncaster restaurant suddenly closes its doors

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Diners at a popular Doncaster restaurant have been left in shock after its sudden closure.

Estabulo, a Brazilian bar and grill and part of the Herten Triangle complex at Lakeside, has closed its doors with immediate effect.

A sign on the door of the premises, issued by City of Doncaster Council and directed towards Estabulo owners Thistle Property Holdings reads: “Take notice that the landlord has today, 9 April 2025, re-entered Unit 5 Herten Triangle, Lakeside Doncaster in accordance with the Landlord's power under clause 6.1 of the Lease.

"As a consequence of the re-entry, the lease is forfeited and the premises have been secured. No one can lawfully enter the premises unless they have been given authorisation by the landlord.

The Doncaster branch of Estabulo has closed its doors.

“Any attempt to enter the premises without the Landlord's authority may be a criminal offence and result in prosecution.”

The chain has closed a number of its branches across the UK in recent months.

The firm said it was “reviewing” the future of its Darlington branch, which suddenly closed its doors, while last October, the York branch also closed down without warning.

The ‘rodizo’ restaurant opened its doors for the first time in Doncaster in 2019 and joined Taco Bell, Dunkin’ Donuts, TGI Fridays and Burger King among other eating outlets which opened venues on the site at Doncaster Lakeside after years in the making.

Celebrating a centuries-old way of cooking, diners are offered large skewers of prime cuts of meat, cooked on open flames to their liking and brought to the table.

We have contacted Estabulo for further details.

